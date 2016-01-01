Print | Email

Save the date: LAM’s California Cool Art Auction 2017 

With works by over 100 important California artists, the museum-curated Art Auction 2017 will feature original art at great prices, delicious cuisine, and creative cocktails. Proceeds benefit Laguna Art Museum’s education and exhibition programs.

The auction will take place Saturday, Feb 4 from 6 – 10 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive. Tickets range from $125-$150.

Laguna Art Museum invites you to join the Art Auction 2017 Host Committee. Join this vital committee and receive exclusive benefits in conjunction with the event.

Auction co-chairs are Sara Heeschen and Deborah Lake. Committee members include Tina Cook, Jeannie Denholm, Ruben Flores, Vanessa Helin, Lauren MacLaughlin-Brinker, and Karen Morally.

For more info, call 494-8971 x 219 or visit LagunaArtMuseum.org/ArtAuction 

 

