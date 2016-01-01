Print | Email

Chanukah at Chabad promises to be a festive time

The Festival of Lights, consisting of Chanukah events in Laguna Beach, will be open to the community. 

Click on photo for a larger image

There’ll be dancing and cheerful on Dec 25 at Main Beach celebrating Chanukah

The grand finale takes place on Sun, Dec 25 at 2 p.m. on the cobblestone area at Laguna Main Beach with the annual Surfboard Menorah Celebration. 

The surfboard Menorah throws a festive light on the occasion

The event will include an Israeli DJ and dancing, and awesome magician, crafts for the kids, face painting, Dreidle cookie decorating, latkes, Dreidles, and lighting of the way cool surfboard Menorah. There’ll be fun for all ages, and admission is free. 

Chanukah programs are sponsored by Chabad of Laguna Beach, located at 30804 Coast Hwy. (949) 499 – 0770.  RSVP/info – This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.