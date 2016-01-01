Greenbelt wins one as TCA abandons toll road plan

By BARBARA DIAMOND

For 15 years Laguna Greenbelt fought the plan of the mighty Transportation Corridor Agency to extend the Foothill Toll Road through the San Mateo Creek watershed, which includes the treasured San Onofre State Beach.

That battle is over, but challenges still exist, according to Greenbelt President Elisabeth Brown.

Volunteers are needed to help analyze memory cards from cameras installed in the Cleveland Wildlife Corridor to track the wildlife nighttime activity.

The project comes as a result of research on wildlife living in the corridor that was conducted last spring by six students from UCLA’s Institute of the Environment.

Their hidden cameras recorded the activity of coyotes, bobcats, cottontail rabbits, raccoons, woodrats, squirrels, birds and humans. Animals were seen more than humans at night, vise-versa in the daytime.

Click on photo for a larger image

The 22,000-acre Laguna Greenbelt is made up of six different open space and wilderness parks

A more extensive study is planned to investigate how well the corridor is functioning.

Volunteers with computer access are needed. Training will be provided. For more information, contact wildlifecorridor.org.

Donations and new members will be welcomed. To join or renew a membership, visit lagunagreenbelt.org.