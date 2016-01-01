Laguna Rotary names Olivia Vera Student of the Month

Photo by Rick Lang

Olivia Vera was recently honored by Laguna Rotary Club as Laguna Beach High School Student of the Month for Social Studies. She is Outstanding Delegate, LBHS Model U.N. 2015-2016.

Olivia has received awards in Advanced Spanish, Algebra, Pre-Calculus, Chemistry and English. As well as Academics, she swims competitively and has participated with the Varsity Girls Team throughout high school.

Olivia plans on attending a university in Northern California or Scotland. She has a passion for Math to go along with a studying Major in interdisciplinary of Social Science. Olivia hopes to apply her passions to solve international issues such as global health and education.