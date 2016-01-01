Laguna’s Peter Navarro named to key DJT economics post

A few years ago many Laguna Beach residents knew Peter Navarro as the voice of Laguna Beach High School home baseball games at Skipper Carrillo Field. His wife, architect Leslie LeBon, was the scorekeeper.

Now, Navarro, 67, is assistant to the President and director of trade and industrial policy, it was announced by president-elect Donald Trump’s transition team Wednesday. The Laguna Beach resident is an economics professor at UC Irvine and an analyst for CNBC. During the presidential campaign, he was a senior economic advisor to Trump.

Navarro was unavailable for comment Thursday.

In Wednesday’s press release from the Trump transition team, the President-elect was quoted: “I read one of Peter’s books on America’s trade problems years ago and was impressed by the clarity of his arguments and thoroughness of his research,” Trump said in the statement. “He has presciently documented the harms inflicted by globalism on American workers, and laid out a path forward to restore our middle class. He will fulfill an essential role in my administration as a trade advisor.”

Navarro has written three books taking a hardline against China’s economic and trade policies. He holds a Ph.D. in economics.