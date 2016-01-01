Print | Email

Laguna’s Peter Navarro named to key DJT economics post

A few years ago many Laguna Beach residents knew Peter Navarro as the voice of Laguna Beach High School home baseball games at Skipper Carrillo Field. His wife, architect Leslie LeBon, was the scorekeeper.

Now, Navarro, 67, is assistant to the President and director of trade and industrial policy, it was announced by president-elect Donald Trump’s transition team Wednesday. The Laguna Beach resident is an economics professor at UC Irvine and an analyst for CNBC. During the presidential campaign, he was a senior economic advisor to Trump.

Navarro was unavailable for comment Thursday.

In Wednesday’s press release from the Trump transition team, the President-elect was quoted: “I read one of Peter’s books on America’s trade problems years ago and was impressed by the clarity of his arguments and thoroughness of his research,” Trump said in the statement. “He has presciently documented the harms inflicted by globalism on American workers, and laid out a path forward to restore our middle class. He will fulfill an essential role in my administration as a trade advisor.”

Navarro has written three books taking a hardline against China’s economic and trade policies. He holds a Ph.D. in economics.

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.