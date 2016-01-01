Print | Email

LB Presbyterian held annual Homeless Christmas Breakfast

Submitted photo

94 homeless guests were treated to a breakfast, musical entertainment, and gifts including backpacks and sleeping bags at the 16th annual Homeless Christmas Breakfast, held at the Laguna Presbyterian Church on Dec 17.

Ed Sauls served as master of ceremony at the event organized by Rick Shoemaker of Laguna Presbyterian Church and Ann Richardson from the LDS Mormon Church with the help of 40 volunteers.

Boy Scouts from Troops 35 and 38 served as wait staff and cleanup, while Brian and Sue Beck organized the kitchen “staff.”

Missy Palino and Jennifer Baker with Girl Scout Troops 145 and 1440, along with other scouts, assembled 100 decorated hygiene kits for the guests.

Carols were sung by the Girl Scout Troops accompanied on the piano by Carol Reynolds.

“This is what Christmas is all about,” Shoemaker said.

 

