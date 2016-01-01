LCAD’s Taking Measure at City Hall will feature 20 original drawings & paintings by MFA candidates

As of Jan 24, Laguna College of Art and Design’s MFA programs in drawing and painting will present Taking Measure, an exhibition featuring more than twenty original drawings and paintings by current LCAD MFA candidates. This is the second installation of LCAD MFA art to be exhibited at City Hall.

The exhibition’s title refers to the act of pausing to assess one’s positions, beliefs, expectations and wishes. The discipline of representational art also necessitates a constant taking of actual measurement of proportion, value, color and space. The thoughtful adjustments that artists make, and the eventual satisfactory resolutions, transfer to viewers who experience the complex processes that result in a work of art.

The exhibition will run from Jan 24 to March 10. Laguna Beach City Hall hours are Monday through Thurs, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and every other Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. City Hall is located at 505 Forest Avenue.

For more information about LCAD admissions, news, events and annual fund, visit www.lcad.edu. Facebook at @LCADBFA, Twitter @LCAD and Instagram @lcadbfa.