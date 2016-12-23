Storm Files

City expects to be impacted by weekend storm

City Manager John Pietig issued this press release Thursday afternoon:

The City of Laguna Beach expects to be impacted by a winter storm Friday, Dec 23, 2016 through Sunday, Dec 25, which will bring intermittent periods of heavy rain and potential flooding. Downtown and Canyon business owners and residents are encouraged to put your floodgates into place Friday and Saturday evenings while your business is closed as a precautionary measure to protect property and inventory.

As a reminder the City of Laguna Beach is providing pre-filled sandbags to residents and business owners from two locations.

These sandbags are not for contractors.

Act V parking lot – 1900 Laguna Canyon Road

Aliso Beach East parking – 31118 Coast Highway

Sandbags are also available at Laguna Beach’s four fire stations. They are free, however you must provide your own sand. It is not permitted to fill them with sand from Laguna’s beaches or playgrounds.

For local locations of where you can purchase sand please visit our website http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/emergprep/sandbags.htm

Go to AlertOC.com to register your cell phone numbers, text numbers, and email addresses into the mass notification system. It is recommended that you register your work and home addresses separately to ensure you receive proper notifications for each location. AlertOC is a critical link for residents and businesses to immediately learn of any required actions.

To avoid being trapped when floodwaters threaten your area, the best way to protect yourself and your family is to evacuate before the flooding starts. Weather watches, warnings, and evacuations notices are science-based predictions that are intended to provide adequate time for evacuation.

Those who wait for actual confirmation of catastrophic levels may be trapped by flooding or traffic.

Please visit http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/police/emergprep/ for further information about Emergency Preparedness and for video footage from past Laguna Beach disasters.