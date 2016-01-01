Pacific Chorale celebrates their 2016 European Tour and honors Lagunans John Alexander and Mary Lyons

Pacific Chorale, the resident choir of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, brought international acclaim to Orange County on its recent tour to Budapest and Vienna, and the organization celebrated their success with a sold-out Viennese Gala on Dec 18 at the Center Club in Costa Mesa.

The event, entitled A Candlelight Christmas in Old Vienna, occurred immediately after their annual Christmas extravaganza “‘Tis the Season.”

Two Lagunans intimately associated with Pacific Chorale were acknowledged for their contributions. Mary Lyons was honored by Pacific Chorale’s long-term conductor, John Alexander, who is celebrating his 45th and final year with the organization, and through a tribute from her son, Craig Lyons, who underwrote both the ‘Tis the Season concerts in a tribute to his mother, who is a singer in the choir.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Pacific Chorale conductor John Alexander, CEO Elizabeth Pearson (both of Laguna Beach) and Mary Lyons, board chair, enjoyed the holiday gala

The group carried its theme out in detail, from a ChristKindl Markt silent auction and a dinner menu that consisted of traditional chicken schnitzel and beef rouladen, kas nocken – and Austrian desserts including sacher torte and a raspberry linzer torte.

The entertainment was a highlight of the evening, featuring three of its professional singers (Maria Cristina Navarro, Jason Francisco, Matthew Kellaway) who sang works by German and Austrian composers including Mozart. Entertainment was directed by Pacific Chorale’s associate conductor, Robert Istad (the artistic director designate beginning July 1).

The event was co-chaired by board member Tom Pridonoff and his wife, long-time singer Bonnie Pridonoff. Sponsors included Phil N. and Mary A. Lyons; Lenora Meister and Salt-Away Prodoucts, Inc.; Hans and Valerie Imhof; Jerry and Maralou Harrington; and Martha and Peter Wetzel.

Another surprise was in store for the artistic director/conductor, who learned of a tribute to him by the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, announced by the Center’s president & CEO, Terry Dwyer: the permanent naming of the Choral Terrace of the Concert Hall in John Alexander’s name. Plaques will be placed designating the tribute.

More than 200 people attended the event and more than $200,000 was raised to support the education mission of the organization.

Pacific Chorale brings international acclaim to OC

Pacific Chorale (PC) has delighted national and international audiences with concerts of great choral music performed at the highest musical standards since 1968.

The mission of Pacific Chorale is to enrich and educate the community by demonstrating outstanding leadership in the performance, creation and preservation of choral music.

Pacific Chorale is recognized for exceptional artistic expression, preserving and performing classical choral music as well as stimulating American-focused programming. Pacific Chorale presents a substantial performance season of its own and is sought regularly to perform with the nation’s leading symphonies.

In addition to its long-standing partnership with Pacific Symphony, the Chorale has performed with such renowned American ensembles as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Boston Symphony, the National Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, and Musica Angelica.