Wonderful Wyland win for Laguna’s Michael Tanaka

Michael Tanaka, 16, a talented young Laguna young artist, recently won a $1,500 photography scholarship from the Wyland Foundation in the Individual Photograph category of its annual national contest.

Michael’s stunningly beautiful entry, Living in the Sea, reveals his great love for the ocean and photography. Michael is passionate about recording all aspects of the ocean, body boarding, and surfing in photo and video form, examples of which can be seen on his Instagram account, @michael.tanaka.

“I’m so honored to win,” said Michael, who is home-schooled. “I’ve been following Wyland [all my life].”

In his congratulatory note (signed “Best Fishes”), Wyland wrote, “Aloha to all the amazing artists for this year’s 2016 National Wyland Art Challenge. I just reviewed all of the submissions at my studio here in Hawaii, you artists keep getting better each and every year. I’m very proud of your art and conservation message…Congratulations to all the artists around America who are making a difference.”

Living in the Sea, by Michael Tanaka, won a $1,500 photography scholarship

According to the website www.wylandfoundation.org, this year’s art challenge had participation from more than 4,000 students across the U.S. The contest is intended to encourage students to explore the issues and wonders of conservation by painting classroom murals, individual works of art, and through photography.

The Wyland Foundation hopes that the process of interpreting water-based habitats through art will lead students to a greater understanding of their role as future caretakers of our water resources.

Winners of the 2016 Wyland National Art Challenge were awarded cash prizes for art supplies and scholarships for continued education.

The Wyland Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s ocean, waterways, and marine life. The Foundation encourages environmental awareness through education programs, public arts projects, and community events.