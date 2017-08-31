Tickets for the 2017 Pageant of the Masters “The Grand Tour” on sale now for July 7-Aug 31

Tickets for the much-anticipated 2017 Pageant of the Masters are on sale now and make the perfect holiday gift for the art lover on your list. This holiday season share the excitement with tickets to next summer’s production of The Grand Tour. The Pageant of the Masters will be performed nightly from July 7 through Aug 31, 2017.

In the 17th and 18th centuries, the desire to experience the world’s great art firsthand inspired the European tradition of continental travel on the Grand Tour. Inspired to set out on pilgrimages by land and sea to the great cultural centers of Europe, and eventually the globe, those early travelers often risked life and limb to stand in the presence of masterpieces. It’s that original dedication to expanding one’s horizons by visiting the great art centers of Europe that fueled Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy’s excitement and research as she fine-tuned plans for next summer’s production, The Grand Tour.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photos

“Perhaps because I do so much virtual traveling via Google,” Challis Davy offered, “I have a fantasy about actual travel and sightseeing. I was curious about the tremendous difficulties travelers encountered in the 18th century, with horse-drawn coaches on unpaved roads and no railways, no hotels. Even restaurants hardly existed, and there were virtually no public museums.”

There’ll be no shortage of masterpieces in the 2017 Pageant, including works by Leonardo da Vinci, Tiepolo, Longhi, Watteau, Reynolds and Romney. But, as in previous years, the production’s theme will expand to include American artists like John Singer Sargent whose work was transformed by his travels.

Click on photo for a larger image

Archibald Motley

Jockey Club – 1929

Oil on canvas

With the coming of the 20th century, new modes of transportation made it possible for almost everyone to go on their own “tourists’ grand tour,” and the theatrical possibilities assure no shortage of Pageant-style fun and inventive showmanship. A side trip to Pompeii, a celebration of Carnival in Venice and the European tour of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show offer abundant opportunities for surprises and special effects. And a tribute to Paris in the early 20th century when audiences in clubs embraced the talents of Josephine Baker, Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington reveals how a change of scene can launch an artist’s career.

As always, Challis Davy and her staff realize the Pageant wouldn’t be possible without their volunteers who make it their summer destination, traveling from all over the Southland and returning year after year to take part. Challis Davy offered one final thought, “The Grand Touris about travel for pleasure. And what greater pleasure can there be than to find oneself in the presence of great art at the end of the journey?”

As an added value, a Pageant ticket also gives unlimited admission all summer long to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show. Advance tickets are $15 - $230 and may be purchased by calling 1-800-487-3378 or online at www.PageantTickets.com.

The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization that produces the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters.

Proceeds support the arts in Orange County.