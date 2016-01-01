Murder conviction of Ryan Taylor Bright for the 2012 stabbing of Jensen Gray reversed by appeals court

The California 2nd Court of Appeals found in favor of Ryan Taylor Bright last week and granted him a new trial. Bright had been convicted of second degree murder in 2014 for the stabbing death of Jensen Gray. Both men grew up in Laguna Beach.

Gray was 27 in 2012 at the time of the killing in Santa Monica and Bright was 26.

According to police reports at the time, the two men were among a large gathering partying in an upscale Santa Monica apartment complex.

Police received a 9-1-1 call at 3:25 a.m. on a Wednesday that July reporting a stabbing. Gray was found dead in the apartment.

Witness statements led them to Bright nearby.

The two classmates, according to others who knew them, said Gray and Bright had known each other since attending Thurston Middle School and became friends after leaving LBHS in 2003. Gray was still living at his parent’s South Laguna home while Bright had moved at some point to Santa Monica, they said.

The two were friends on Facebook, according to police.

Both men had arrest records for drug involvement. Reports said that Bright had been arrested several times for drug possession.

Jensen’s arrest history in Laguna Beach began in 2005 when he was 19. His first arrest here was for possession of heroin for sales and it is believed that he was arrested before then for drug possession. Laguna Beach police arrested him for a possession warrant a few months after his first arrest here.

Since that time, he had been arrested by LBPD twice for heroin possession (one was for sales), once for a probation violation and three times for parole violation.

He was also arrested at least three times for drug-related offenses outside of Laguna Beach.

The Appeals Court ruled that the trial court judge had erred in failing to grant a new trial upon a motion by Bright’s attorney. The trial court judge had dismissed a juror for violating jurors’ rules about discussing the case with anyone else during the trial. The juror discussed the case with a prosecution witness and other members of the jury.

Bright had been jailed since the night of the murder.