Gallery Q calls for artists: The Art of Conservation will focus on the beauty of sustainable gardens

Artists of all ages are encouraged to submit artwork for the first show of the 2017 season at Gallery Q at The Susi Q in partnership with The Laguna Beach County Water District. The Art of Conservation is a special art exhibition that includes a series of classes designed to showcase the aesthetics of sustainable and waterwise gardens.

Entries for artwork that capture the beauty of sustainable gardening, including paintings, mixed media, photographs, jewelry, sculptures, textiles or ceramics are welcome. Drop off dates are Jan 12 (5 – 7 p.m.) and Jan13 (3 – 5 p.m.). There is an entry fee of $25 for one piece with $5 per additional piece. No more than three pieces may be submitted.

Visit www.thesusiq.org or The Susi Q front desk for guidelines and an application form to be part of the exhibit.

Beautiful art inspired by sustainable, native and water friendly plants

Selected artwork will be featured in the Art of ConservationExhibition running Jan 16 - Feb 24. Some pieces in the show will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Laguna Beach Seniors.

“The Gallery Q at The Susi Q issues calls to artists several times a year to showcase the talents of local artists. We’re very excited to partner with the water district and highlight waterwise gardens in art in this time of drought,” said Laurie Smith, co-arts director at The Susi Q.

The Art of Conservation consists of the following events:

An intimate artist-led workshop at the Hortense Miller Garden on Jan 20, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fee is $75. For reservations, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

California Friendly Landscape Training at The Susi Q Senior Center on Jan 21 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free. Reservations are required; call (949) 342-1432.

Conversation with Gianne de Genevraye about art, conservation, and sustainability on Jan 21 at The Susi Q Senior Center from 4 – 5 p.m. Free.

Artists’ Reception on Jan 21 immediately following the conversation, 5 - 6:30 p.m. featuring works by Gianne de Genevraye and local artists of all ages. Free.

International artist and part time Laguna Beach resident, Gianne de Genevraye, paints in Mediterranean biotopes around the world and focuses her painting on sustainable gardens.

Gallery Q, located at the Laguna Beach Community and Senior Center, 380 Third Street, is a public exhibition space dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the talent of emerging, semi-professional, and professional artists of all ages in Orange County. Five to six shows per year honor local artists and are kicked off with a public art reception.

For more information about Gallery Q at The Susi Q, call 949-464-6645, visit www.susiq.org under Gallery Q or email Laurie Smith, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.