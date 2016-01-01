Print | Email

Laguna Beach Live! A lot of music in the New Year

Laguna Beach Live! is starting off the New Year with a Bang…that is…a lot of music! 

Jan 12 welcomes back Third Wheel Trio (bassoon, clarinet and flute) at the Laguna Art Museum, followed by Jazz Wednesdays Winter series at [seven-degrees] beginning Jan 18 with Grammy award winning pianist Bill Cunliffe’s “Imaginacion.” 

Submitted photo

Bill Cunliffe

New this year is Music Insights on Jan 17 “What Makes Bach Great” and “Stolen Moments” a history of jazz with New York City based Metta Quintet on Jan 30. 

Laguna Beach Live! suggests tickets as great gifts or a start on the “I want to learn more” New Year Resolutions and more information is online www.lagunabeachlive.org.

 

