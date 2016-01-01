Laguna Craft Guild ready for New Year – 14 shows

The Laguna Craft Guild is gearing up for the 14 shows scheduled for 2017 on the Cobblestones of Main Beach.

Shows are held from 9 a.m. to sundown on Sundays. Exhibitors include potters, glassblowers, textile artists and jewelers, all of whom live within the Laguna Beach Unified School District boundaries.

The guild is a non-profit organization with membership in the Laguna Beach Alliance for the Arts. It was created in 1978 to give local artists an opportunity to sell their arts and crafts and the group is serious about keeping it that way.

Besides residency, exhibitors must have a Laguna Beach business license, a state resale identification number and be older than 18.

A guild board member might visit to verify residency.

Members are required to attend the shows for show and tell about their art and how it’s done.

For more info about becoming a member, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and supply preferred medium and show date.

Shows are scheduled for Jan. 15, Feb. 12 and 26, Mar. 12 and 26, April 9 and 23, May 7 and 28, June 11, Sept. 24, Oct. 15 and 29 and Nov, 12.

Barbara Diamond