Laguna’s movie theater will be screening this spring

By BARBARA DIAMOND and STU SAFFER

“All of the parties are on the same heading – we want the theater open.”

Those were the words of Lance Alspaugh whose company, Vintage Cinemas, plans to bring an operational movie theater to South Coast Cinema downtown on S. Coast Hwy.

Vintage Cinemas has three existing theaters, two in Los Angeles and The Village Theatre in Coronado.

The other parties he referred to are the property owner Leslie Bloomberg and the City of Laguna Beach.

A cosmetic facelift of South Coast Cinema is nearing completion said contractor Steve Suer.

“I am just glad it’ll be reopening,” said Suer, owner of Laguna Construction & Builders in town. “There are so many people interested in it.”

No structural changes are being made. And very little red tape is involved because the building is not changing its use. “Just some Building Department over-the-counter stuff,” said Suer. “The city has been very helpful.” The county health department has already given the project a clean bill of health. Suer said he is still working with the fire department, which also must sign off on the project.

He reports directly to Bloomberg and Chris Leonard.

“The work is mostly cosmetic,” said local painter Christian Tanner, who has also worked on the Hotel Laguna and the Laguna Playhouse. Tanner has been repairing and painting the theater interior for about two months. Exterior work has been completed.

Carpet is being replaced and new mirrors were installed last week. Seating is being replaced. Films will be digital and shown in two theaters, Suer said.

Alspaugh indicated that a crawl-before-you-walk approach has to be taken. He told us over the weekend; “There will be at least a 12-month minimum test period to determine which of several options will best serve a bigger project in the future. The planning will be ongoing.”

We asked him when it would be open.

“The opening of the summer movie season is May 1. We need to have everything in place by then at the latest and I’m confident that we will.”

The theater has been closed since Aug 30, 2015, when Regency Theatres moved out after 15 years. South Coast Cinema, in its present architectural style - tower and all - has been in operation since 1935 when the Aufdenkamp family built what would become one of Laguna’s most cherished structures. They named it for their son, Lynn.

The interior was graced with four Edgar Payne murals. Fate was not kind to them, but some restoration reportedly has been attempted.