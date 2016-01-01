LB Unified School District assistant superintendent Dean West is promoted to county-level position

Laguna Beach Unified School District’s assistant superintendent of business services, Dean West, has been appointed to associate superintendent of business services at the Orange County Department of Education (OCDE), effective Jan 11.

West has served in the business services department at Laguna Beach since 2010, first as the director of fiscal services. In 2012, he was promoted to assistant superintendent, providing oversight of facilities, nutrition services, risk management and fiscal services. Under West’s leadership, the district has established and maintained sound financial practices, increased internal controls, and developed a 10-year facilities master plan.

“I am thankful to have had the opportunity to work with Dean and have been impressed with his leadership in making LBUSD a fiscally strong school district,” said Dr. Jason Viloria, LBUSD superintendent.

“He helped the district navigate the economic downturn through prudent and responsible fiscal practices and at the same time was able to support various facility projects including the most recent field replacement at the high school. Dean will be missed, but his new role at OCDE will allow him to share his wealth of knowledge with the entire educational community in Orange County and all districts will benefit from his expertise.”

Submitted photo

Dean West’s expertise will be of enormous value to the OCDE

In West’s new role, he will oversee the OCDE Business Services Division, which provides technical, advisory, and management support services to 27 Orange County school districts, four community college districts, four regional occupational programs, and other federal, state and county agencies in matters relating to financial accounting and budgeting, administrative systems, Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) support and oversight, Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF) calculations, district audit reports, tax apportionments, and vendor payment audits.

The division also provides support in external business services such as payroll services, retirement reporting, credential and fingerprinting services, and unemployment insurance claim management.

“The Laguna Beach Unified School District has provided me with such a rewarding

experience. We have accomplished so much together and I am proud of our success,” said West. “I sincerely believe that the best days for the district continue to be ahead of us and I wish the Board, staff and community all the best.”

“Mr. West has made it a priority to ensure that Board of Education members fully understand the complexities of school funding. He answers a myriad of questions so we can make responsible decisions,” said LBUSD Board President Jan Vickers. “His budgets are clear, concise and informative. I can count on accuracy and full disclosure knowing the whole financial picture. In all the programs he oversees LBUSD has shown growth and his leadership is recognized and greatly appreciated.”

Prior to his work at Laguna Beach Unified, West worked as an independent consultant and auditor to school districts, as well as in school business services roles in West Covina and San Marino Unified School Districts.

The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education will consider the appointment of an interim assistant superintendent at the Jan 10 school board meeting.