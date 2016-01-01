Police Files

Fire on Ocean Front renders three apartments uninhabitable

Three families in an apartment building in the 1200 block of Ocean Front were displaced after a fire inside a wall was discovered in the early hours Christmas Eve.

“It was not a large fire,” Laguna Beach Fire Chief Jeff LaTendresse said Monday.

“In the process of opening the wall and putting out the fire, a water line broke flooding the two apartments below.”

All three units were declared to be uninhabitable. The landlord facilitated the relocation of the apartment occupants to local hotels, Chief LaTendresse said.

The water damage was judged to be moderate while the damage from the fire was minor, the Chief explained.

The cause of the fire has not been determined but it appeared that it might have been caused from an electrical source.

Huntington Beach woman, 24, goes to jail Christmas Eve after she kicks and hits an officer on the street downtown

Taylor Buonanotte, 24 of Huntington Beach, spent the early hours of Christmas in the city jail after she was arrested for felony resisting arrest and being drunk in public.

At 10:45 p.m. Christmas Eve, police were called to the 200 block of Ocean Ave about a man and a woman arguing inside a vehicle. Officers left the area after it appeared that the situation had been tempered and order restored.

Police returned a few minutes later because the woman, identified as Buonanotte, was yelling and screaming.

Sgt. Tim Kleiser of the LBPD said Monday, “When the first officer arrived back in the area, he found the female lying on the sidewalk near Coast Highway and Broadway. The woman quickly stood up and aggressively approached him. The officer was concerned that [Buonanotte] might assault him and he placed her on the ground.

“She began to kick her legs in an attempt to free herself. Another officer arrived and began to assist. She continued to kick and struck the second officer in the shin.”

Buonanotte was subsequently arrested.