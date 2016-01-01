Happy New Year: or, what dancing bears, red underwear, grapes, and cream have in common

By LYNETTE BRASFIELD

My husband and I are generally asleep by the time it’s New Year in California, figuring that once the date has changed in Kiribati, it’s pretty much all over bar the shouting, and we don’t like shouting much, given that we are now ancient and tend to be irritable by midnight if we’re still awake.

But let me not be cynical. Maybe 2017 will bring us fresh insights into the meaning of life, or at the very least, interesting new dishes at our favorite Laguna restaurants.

Perhaps we should follow some unusual traditions to reawaken our jaded souls.

Or maybe not.

According to various Internet sites (as a writer, the Internet has become a dear and indispensable friend of mine), some Romanians used to celebrate the New Year by encouraging bears to dance and/or their cubs to walk up their (the humans’) backs. Sometimes even these days Romanians dress up as bears, because why not.

The dancing – if not induced by some cruel method – I can picture myself enjoying. The back-walking, not so much, though I guess people are always looking for a new kind of massage therapy. The ursine method would suggest quite the deep-tissue experience.

However, I don’t imagine I’ll have the choice of either bear-dancing or bear backrub here in Laguna, which is fine with me.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo from the Internet

Bear with me: there are many New Year’s Eve traditions from which to choose

Wearing red underwear is much more feasible: this tradition is practiced in a number of countries around the world, although how its prevalence among the population is calculated is beyond me.

Red underwear is said to guarantee luck in love during the upcoming year. Yellow underwear may bring financial good fortune. (Would wearing both cause a fatal conflict of interests or instead a rich suitor? I have no idea, but don’t plan to risk it.)

An enterprising lingerie company online suggests that white undergarments will de-stress you, pink will invite harmony, green promote overall wellbeing in nature, and blue, good health. (They don’t mention grey for some reason, though I guess this color may suggest that you’ll be searching for a better detergent in 2017.)

Another possible ritual mentioned on the Internet: the eating of 12 grapes at midnight to assure good luck in the year to come. This is done in several countries, apparently, including Turkey, Italy and Spain. Importantly, all 12 grapes must be eaten before the clock has finished striking 12 chimes. Choking is not advised as this may lead to a very short new year for the chokee. Drinking grape-based beverages may be a better way to go for most of us.

And finally, a Swiss tradition that both my husband and I have probably inadvertently taken part in: dropping whipped cream on the floor, though we don’t usually do this at midnight, but instead after indulging in too much pumpkin pie – which should be fine, I mean, what is time anyway but a human construct?

We need a lot of luck next year, we Americans, so I’m thinking I’ll hedge my bets on New Year’s Eve: wear yellow underclothes, eat 12 grapes, drop some whipped cream on the floor (which at least my cat Boris will appreciate), and watch David Attenborough’s documentary Bears: Spy in the Woods, hoping to see a couple of cubs doing the cha-cha. But more than likely I’ll still go to bed before midnight.

Whatever you choose to do, I wish you happiness and love in the New Year!