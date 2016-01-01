Some new laws to sink your teeth into as 2017 arrives

California will have many new laws going into effect on Sunday, Jan 1. We thought we’d present some here for all of us to be aware of as 2017 unfolds.

Human Trafficking

One new law will bar prosecutors from charging those under 18 with prostitution and make them victims instead.

Driving and Texting

Using GPS traffic apps will now be deemed illegal while driving as will anything hand held that distracts the driver. Mounted or voice-activated devices are still ok.

Child Safety Seats

Generally, children under two-years-old will have to be in rear-facing restraints.

Experimental Drugs

People who are diagnosed as being terminally ill will be allowed to use experimental drugs that don’t have complete approvals when other treatment options have been unsuccessful.

Gun Laws – Ammo

It will be illegal to possess magazines holding more than 10 bullets and those buying ammunition will have to go through background checks.

Sexual Assault

Convictions for sexual assault against an unconscious or heavily intoxicated person will be ineligible for probation meaning the full sentence will be served.