Historical Society to recount Sawdust Festival history

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The early years of the Sawdust Festival will be reviewed by former President Jay Grant in a Laguna Beach Historical Society presentation on Jan 11 in the City Council Chambers.

Grant will recall the festival’s history from its disputed birth in 1965 on a plot of land across from the Laguna Beach Library’s present location.

Festival of Arts rejects officially organized in 1967 as Laguna Beach Artists and Gallery Owners Assn. and produced a festival at a dirt lot on North Coast Highway. Shortly after opening, the festival spread Sawdust over the ground to keep down the dirt.

Local media dubbed the show the Sawdust Festival and the name stuck.

A year later, the association incorporated and leased the property on Laguna Canyon Road.

The debate continues to this day on whether the first two years were the beginning of the festival or precursors, according to Grant.

Visitors to the Sawdust were treated to arts and crafts, but also the energetic atmosphere peopled by strange characters and unusual sights, Jay wrote in his book, “The Sawdust Festival, The Early Years.”

Photo by Doug Miller

Jay Grant - 1974

Some of the sights he recalled: “Old Barn Doors, Peasant dresses, boots, macramé, long beards and longer hair.” He describes the festival as “Rustic, funky, charming and brimming with the oddest collection of individuals you’d find anywhere.”

Hal Pastorius was elected president of the board in 1968. Other board members included Ed Van Deusen, Marilyn Zapp, Bob Young, Bob Foster, John Forkner, Ed Knapp and John Wood. Admission was free for the next four years. The association began collecting a fee of 25 cents in 1972 and raised it to 50 cents in 1978.

Originally open to out-of-town artists, the association restricted eligibility to Laguna artists in 1970.

Grant was hired as sales manager in 1974. He has lots more to tell about the festival.

His presentation will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open earlier.

Admission is free. Cox Cable customers may view his presentation on 852.