Jewish Collaborative is awarded JFFS Impact Grant funding traditional/creative programming in Laguna

The Jewish Collaborative of Orange County (JCoOC) and JCoOC of Laguna Beach have announced the receipt of an Impact Grant from the Family Philanthropy Venture Fund of Jewish Federation & Family Services, Orange County (JFFS). The grant will support JCoOC’s efforts to offer accessible and meaningful Jewish experiences to residents of Laguna Beach and surrounding areas.

Since this past summer, JCoOC has been hosting monthly musical Friday night services followed by dinner and social time at Mozambique restaurant, offering a opportunity to mingle for a community that does not currently have easy access to traditionally based, egalitarian services.

The lively services are led by JCoOC founder and spiritual leader Rabbi Marcia Tilchin, an ordained Conservative rabbi, and Jason Feddy, a Laguna-based musician/cantorial soloist/radio personality. They feature traditional liturgy in a non-traditional setting geared toward meeting the needs of Laguna residents who are seeking creative ways to connect with Jewish worship.

Submitted photo

Jason Feddy and Rabbi Tilchin “feel the joy of Jewish” through their music

“Our goal for this grant is to build Jewish community in Laguna and surrounding areas through programs that offer different approaches to Jewish engagement. We also want to reach unaffiliatedfamilies seeking Jewish communal experiences,” said Rabbi Tilchin. “For example, this generous grant will allow us to create and support intimateholiday and Shabbat programming in people’s homes and community centers.”

The grant will also allow JCoOC of Laguna to expandthe musical repertoire of its monthlyFriday night service at Mozambique,and to broaden its innovative special-interest Jewish programming at such venues as the Laguna Art Museum.

“Because JCoOC offers Jewish experiences to all who want to participate, and does not charge membership fees, this grant goes a long way in allowing us to fulfill our mission of ensuring that every OC Jewish resident has the opportunity to embrace Judaism in a personally meaningful way and ‘feel the joy of Jewish’,” said Bonnie Widerman, JCoOC Marketing Director. “We are grateful to the Family Philanthropy Venture Fund of JFFS for recognizing the need for this type of Jewish programming in Laguna and making it possible.”

The Jewish Collaborative of Orange Countyis a geographically mobile, non-denominational organization creating Jewish communities of interest, centered on worship, volunteerism, study, artistic expression and spiritual exploration. JCoOC does this independently and in partnership with local synagogues and local and national Jewish organizationsto benefit Orange County Jewish residents and their families who seek non-traditionalandcreative-traditionalpathways tomeaningful Jewish experiences.

JCoOC envisions an Orange County in which everyJewish residenthas the opportunity to“feel the joy of Jewish.” Learn more at jewishcollaborativeoc.org.