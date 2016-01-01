Commission, board, committee applications due Friday

Friday is the deadline to file applications for open seats on city commissions, boards and committees.

Openings include five seats each on the Parking, Traffic and Circulation, Recreation, View Restoration and Measure LL Oversight committees. Four seats are vacant on the Heritage Committee, three on the Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board and two on the Environmental Sustainability Committee. (See today’s City Hall section for a complete listing.)

Applications are available in the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall or on the city’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.org. Applicants are encouraged to include a resume with their applications.

The city website also includes a committee member’s handbook that contains invaluable information for applicants to understand what their obligations are if appointed. It contains a definition of duties, information on conflicts of interest and the Brown Act, meeting times and rules.

Barbara Diamond