CVS Pharmacy contemplating second location in town

By BARBARA DIAMOND

CVS Pharmacy bigwigs are considering a bid to replace Laguna Drug at 239 Broadway in the downtown area. The current store is owned by Quality Drugs.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Drug was opened here in 2004

The corporation has submitted an application to the city and received feedback on further requirements before the application is deemed complete by the city. If the company decides to abide by city requirements, the project would be put before the Planning Commission for approval of a conditional use permit.

“CVS is still in the throes of deciding if it is willing to comply with the Downtown Specific Plan,” said architect Morris Skenderian, who is consulting with the CVS corporate and local processing teams.

A decision on compliance with the plan, which is currently being revamped, could come within a month Skenderian said.

The current plan discourages “formula-based businesses that fail to meet criteria regarding the quality of unique merchandise, market saturation, regional draw of destination shoppers, contribution to resident needs and interior and exterior presentation.”

Welcomed businesses would “enhance the character of Laguna Beach, offer distinctive merchandise and promote businesses owned and operated by highly skilled artisans.”

Proposed “store fronts as well as overall interior presentation of merchandise” must be reviewed “to avoid formulaic style and or a mass-marketing approach through the conditional use permit process.”

In other words, the interior and exterior of the proposed store could not look like the CVS in the Aliso Creek Shopping Center, which would stay open.

Bushard’s Pharmacy, Coast Hardware, Whole Foods and the Broadway Liquor-Mart would be the most affected downtown businesses by the addition of CVS. However, Skenderian said adverse impacts could be mitigated.

Drugstore cosmetics would not affect the sales of the high-end products sold by Bushard’s, according to Skenderian. The same theory applies to the liquor store, he said.

“CVS feels the proposed pharmacy would be welcomed by folks who have no place to go downtown to get things late at night,” said Skenderian.