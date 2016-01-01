First Friday Flicks at [seven-degrees] will begin series with Banksy Does New York on Fri Jan 6 at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Jan 6, filmgoers are invited to a screening of the documentary “Banksy Does New York,” the first in the series First Friday Flicks at [seven-degrees].

This year, the film series, which runs the first Friday of Jan, Feb and March, will be held at the multimedia art center [seven-degrees] 891 Laguna Cyn Road. Food for purchase and cash bar will open at 6 p.m. with the free screening at 7 p.m. Also new this year will be a thirty-minute post screening panel discussion.

Banksy has been the elusive Scarlet Pimpernel of the international art scene for so long now – close to 20 years – it arouses suspicion.

How, in our CCTV/smartphone/digitally-surveilled era, has he been able to do his hit-and-run stencil-street-art thing without getting caught or his identity revealed? The film is centered on Banksy’s now-famous 31-day “residency” in New York in Oct, 2013, each night of which he dedicated to clandestinely creating a new work of art at a (mostly) obscure but nonetheless publicly accessible site in the United States’ largest metropolis. New York, as a result, became the site of what one interviewee in the documentary calls “the first hipster scavenger hunt.”

Chair of the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission sub-committee, Suzi Chauvel, said, “Our goal in presenting these films is the criteria that all chosen films be made by artists about artists for artists, which makes our series quite unique.”

This is the eighth season of Friday Flicks, featuring an exciting mix of acclaimed art genre and art related films, performance art, music, animation and artists.

Local art patrons Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield have helped bring the series to fruition through a generous donation.

“For three hours on a Friday, the movies create a micro-community of movie and art lovers. The theater is abuzz before and after with like-minded folks there to see and discuss a movie they probably wouldn’t have normally thought to see,” said Porterfield.

Banksy Does New York was released in 2014. Running time is 79 minutes. For more information, call Mike McGregor, arts program coordinator: 949-497-0722 or email mailto: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.