Kids and adults can view sea lions and create original silk paintings with LOCA’s Reem Khalil Jan 14 at PMMC

LOCA Arts Education is presenting a fascinating art and sea lions workshop on Saturday Jan 14 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Canyon. Families, groups, and beginners are invited.

The morning includes a docent-led viewing of live sea lions, a presentation on the rescue and rehabilitation work of the center, and a fun silk painting class with clothing artist Reem Khalil. Everyone will take home a colorful, finished silk cloth.

LOCA artist Reem Khalil

Cost is $20 for adults, and $15 for those aged 6-up, with paid adult. Free on-site parking is included.

Advance registration is required, visit the calendar at LOCAarts.org or call (949) 363-4700 or click http://www.locaarts.org/event/art-and-sea-lions-4/

PMMC is at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, 1-block north of Dog Park.