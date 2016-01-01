Laguna Beach – Looking Back

Photo series courtesy The Laguna Beach Historical Society

Click on photo for a larger image

Main Beach Park Bond Vote – Late 1960s

On two occasions, Laguna’s voters said no to a park on Main Beach. The city needed a bond issue to pay for the land and obtained bond financing via a private placement. The “security” for the private bond was a change in the lease contract with the Festival of Arts, which simply added language that the income from the lease could be used to pay back the bond. There was no change to the rental amount in the previous lease agreement.

Visit the Murphy-Smith Bungalow (home of the Laguna Beach Historical Society, on Ocean Avenue). It is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Laguna Beach Historical Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization, which runs free historical programs at City Hall, and has a newsletter, website, and is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.