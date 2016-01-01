Print | Email

LBHS Girls Water Polo – the best in the land

Just how good – no, great – is the 2016-2017 Laguna Beach High School Girls Water Polo team? Let’s begin by looking at their current 8-0 record:

Laguna 17 – El Toro 3

Laguna 21 – Edison 0

Laguna 16 – Los Alamitos 2

Laguna 17 – Martin Luther King 3

Laguna 23 – Rancho Bernardo 1

Laguna 19 – Santa Barbara 6

Laguna 17 – Mater Dei 3

Laguna 14 – Orange Lutheran 2

Those opponents represent some of the most prestigious girls water polo programs in Southern California. Mater Dei is now 6-1 and Orange Lutheran 9-1.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Cheryl Baldridge

Top (L-R): Audrey Duffy, Danielle Borelli, Angelique Begay, Aria Fischer, Claire Sonne, Sophia Lucas, Isabella Riches and Evan Tingler. Bottom (L-R): Bella Baldridge, Alana Evans, Alex Peros and Thea Walsh – Holiday Cup Champions

Cheryl Baldridge wrote this about the Newport Holiday Cup that was completed this past Friday:

“LBHS absolutely dominated the tournament. The semifinal against Mater Dei was 17-3 and the final against Orange Lutheran was 14-2.  Everyone was scoring...it was amazing!!!  In the history of this tournament, there has never been a higher goal differential in the finals. And no team had ever previously won four consecutive times.” 

Our hats are off for the girls and coach Ethan Damato.

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.