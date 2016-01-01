LBHS Girls Water Polo – the best in the land

Just how good – no, great – is the 2016-2017 Laguna Beach High School Girls Water Polo team? Let’s begin by looking at their current 8-0 record:

Laguna 17 – El Toro 3

Laguna 21 – Edison 0

Laguna 16 – Los Alamitos 2

Laguna 17 – Martin Luther King 3

Laguna 23 – Rancho Bernardo 1

Laguna 19 – Santa Barbara 6

Laguna 17 – Mater Dei 3

Laguna 14 – Orange Lutheran 2

Those opponents represent some of the most prestigious girls water polo programs in Southern California. Mater Dei is now 6-1 and Orange Lutheran 9-1.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Cheryl Baldridge

Top (L-R): Audrey Duffy, Danielle Borelli, Angelique Begay, Aria Fischer, Claire Sonne, Sophia Lucas, Isabella Riches and Evan Tingler. Bottom (L-R): Bella Baldridge, Alana Evans, Alex Peros and Thea Walsh – Holiday Cup Champions

Cheryl Baldridge wrote this about the Newport Holiday Cup that was completed this past Friday:

“LBHS absolutely dominated the tournament. The semifinal against Mater Dei was 17-3 and the final against Orange Lutheran was 14-2. Everyone was scoring...it was amazing!!! In the history of this tournament, there has never been a higher goal differential in the finals. And no team had ever previously won four consecutive times.”

Our hats are off for the girls and coach Ethan Damato.