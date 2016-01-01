Love Letters with Wendie Malick runs four-days only

Laguna Playhouse artistic director Ann E. Wareham is thrilled to announce a special bonus event just in time to put audiences in the mood for Valentine’s Day 2017. Early next February, Wendie Malick (Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me) and Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years, Pitch) will star in Love Letters, written by A.R. Gurney.

“I have been wanting to bring Dan and Wendie to our stage ever since I started working here and now we have them together in the perfect show!” says Wareham.

Love Letterswill be showing for four performances only: Thurs, Feb 2 through Sunday, Feb 5.

Charles Isherwood of the New York Times describes the play as follows: “An intimate drama. It etches a deep portrait of life’s painful vicissitudes–how it feels, to grow and change, to experience love and endure loss.”

Love Letters is the story of a love affair carried on primarily through letters, written in and about a world where letter-writing was very much an essential mode of communication, especially between men and women. This play will be presented in the traditional manner - very simply, with the two actors seated, reading from the script, as if from letters.

The letters began when the writers were both seven years old. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III wrote his first letter to Melissa Gardner to tell her she looked like a lost princess. For the next fifty years, through personal triumphs and despair, through wars and marriages and children and careers, they poured out the secrets of their hearts to each other. They defied a fate that schemed to keep them apart, and lived – through letters – for the one most meaningful thing, their undying love for each other.

Love Letters performances will take place on Thurs, Feb 2 & Friday, Feb 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sat, Feb 4 & Sunday, Feb 5 at 2 p.m. at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

Tickets range from $45 - $60 and can be purchased online or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change. The box office is open Mon – Sat: 12 to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days) and on Sundays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

To purchase tickets and for more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.