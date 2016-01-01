A note from Stu

Commodum Ex Injuria Sua Nemo Habere Debet

No person ought to have advantage from his own wrong

First year law students learn this legal axiom early on in both their contracts and torts classes. It was part of the law of equity from the English Common Law and has extended to modern day.

Simply put, if you’re a scofflaw, you ought not gain a profit from it.

I don’t like to sit in judgment of others regardless of what they might do. Generally, I try to hold people in the light that they show me personally.

One scofflaw has gone a bit too far in my estimation.

Anthony Booth Armer, 28, of Laguna Niguel is the infamous YouTube jumper who was arrested last year for jumping into the Surf & Sand pool and was also fingered as the jumper who hit the ocean from the SoLag rooftop last April.

He was at it again last week and posted a video on New Years Day showing him missing a jump from a rooftop into the pool at Pacific Edge Hotel on S. Coast Hwy.

Armer struck the pool’s coping and broke bones in both feet and had to be hospitalized. He did not call 9-1-1.

Now, according to news reports, Armer remains in hospital and has started a GoFundMe plea for paying his medical expenses.

OK – that take audacity – but it is also reported that the lawbreaker has raised $1200 of the $10K he is seeking.

No person ought to have advantage from his own wrong unless you’re a YouTube hero.

Horse manure.