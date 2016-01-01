City Council facing two extremely busy months ahead

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The first two months of 2017 will be busy ones for city leaders.

Eight City Council meetings, including the retreat on Jan 28, have been tentatively scheduled from Jan 10 through Feb 28.

“It is an unusually hectic schedule,” said City Clerk Lisette Chel-Walker. “There is a lot of business to accomplish.”

Chel-Walker will attend seven of the meetings, missing only the retreat.

As an elected official, she is not compensated for attending meetings outside of regular City Hall hours. Department managers and above also are not compensated for overtime. Supporting staff is compensated.

Council calendar

Jan 10: 4 p.m. Joint council and Arts Commission meeting - 6 p.m. Regular council meeting, delayed one week from the usual first Tuesday of the month because of the proximity to the New Year’s Day, celebrated on the previous Monday.

Jan 17: 6 p.m. Special meeting on Laguna Canyon Road improvements and utility undergrounding along the road. The regular council meeting, usually held on the third Tuesday of the month, was rescheduled.

Jan. 24: 4 p.m. Joint meeting with the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education - 6 p.m. Regular council meeting

Jan. 28: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Council retreat. The meeting is open to the public, but generally not well attended, which allows more freewheeling discussions

Jan. 31: Special council meeting devoted solely to Interviews and appointments to the Parking, Traffic and Circulation, Recreation, View Restoration, Measure LL Oversight Heritage and Environmental Sustainability committees and the Board of Adjustment /Design Review Board.

Feb. 1: Joint meeting of the Planning Commission and council on the regular commission meeting night to discuss the Village Entrance

Feb. 7: Regular council meeting

Feb. 28: Regular council meeting

Whew!!