Downtown Specific Plan Update – review draft amendments (Section II) at Planning Commission meeting on Jan 18

The City of Laguna Beach and consultant MIG will continue their efforts on the Downtown Specific Plan Update on Wednesday, Jan 18, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall (505 Forest Avenue).

City staff will present draft amendments to the Downtown Specific Plan for discussion with the Planning Commission. The focus of the presentation and discussion will be on MIG’s recommended draft amendments to Section II (Profile of Downtown Characteristics) of the existing Downtown Specific Plan document. A copy of the Section II draft amendments, including a strikethrough/underline document for reference are available to review on the project webpage (link included below). Public correspondence received by the end of day on Monday, Jan 9, will be incorporated into the staff report for review by the Planning Commission. Comments may be sent to Wendy Jung, Senior Planner at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The staff report will available to view on the City’s website the Friday (Jan 13) before the scheduled Planning Commission meeting.

Additional meetings will occur in 2017 to review draft amendments to other sections of the plan and to further discuss key topics including, but not limited to Parking and Land Use. This meeting and future meetings play an essential role to obtain input from the community and direction from the Planning Commission, and to identify the City’s priorities for the future of the Downtown.

For more information on the Downtown Specific Plan Update please contact:

Wendy Jung, Senior Planner, at 497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; or:

http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/cd/planning/mjrplanginitv/downtown_specific_plan_amendment/default.htm