Faith-based Family Support Group for mental illness Jan 10

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Net-Works Church is starting a Family Support Group for loved ones who suffer from a mental illness. Their stated desire is to create a safe and supportive group that will offer support, friendship and practical help to all who come. 

The group will start on Tuesday, Jan 10 and will meet every second and fourth Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Net-Works “Living Room,” 303 Broadway, suite 107 (next to Shirley’s Bagels) in downtown Laguna Beach. All are welcome. 

Any questions call Pastor Don at 949-328-7230. 

 

