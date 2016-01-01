LB Community Clinic announces its first Annual Community Health Symposium on Jan 10 at 9 a.m.

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic wants to share their expert knowledge with you even if you aren’t a patient.

“Each year we provide over 15,000 patient visits but we want to do more to keep our community healthy. We really are a center of excellence with respect to the scope of care we provide and our ability to collaborate with the experts in many fields, that’s we are adding an annual community health symposium to our outreach efforts,” explained the Clinic’s new CEO and medical director, Jorge Rubal.

After listening to patients, caregivers, and community leaders several areas of interest emerged, but one stood out – assistance in navigating the complexities of end of life care.

Dr. Janet Chance, a local neurologist who also serves on the Clinic’s board and as a one of the Clinic’s volunteer physicians, will be moderating the symposium.

“Providing end of life care to 128 clinic patients is our most challenging work,” Chance said. “These patients range from small children to seniors and all require the complex coordination of myriad health services, as well compassionate support to patients and their family members. I’m so pleased that we’ll be offering our community the opportunity to hear from some of the brightest minds on this topic.”

Submitted photo

Fay Blix, certified elder law attorney, is a well-known champion of the elderly

Fay Blix, certified elder law attorney, is well known for her role as a champion of the elderly. She founded the Elder Law Section of the Orange County Bar Association, is a recipient of the Powley Elder Law Award, and was appointed to the Governor’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Advisory Committee.

“My favorite proverb is, ‘Dig a well before you get thirsty’ – it’s important to plan ahead while you still have the ability to do so, so that you can control your own destiny as well as make things run more smoothly for those you love,” Blix said.

Dr. Jorge Rubal, family physician and the Clinic’s CEO and medical director will be leading a panel of palliative experts that includes Mona El Kurd, LCSW; Janet Clough, board certified chaplain; and Dr. Lauren Rubal, a specialist in reproductive endocrinology and fertility.

Councilman Bob Whalen, who will be providing closing remarks at the symposium stated, “The Clinic is providing a great service to our community by presenting this symposium. We are all going to face end of life decisions at some point and bringing together a panel of experts to discuss these sensitive issues will allow each of us to begin to understand the choices that we face and the avenues open to us. I hope that many residents, young and old, take advantage of this opportunity to attend the symposium and learn about this important topic.”

The Clinic’s First Annual Community Healthy Symposium will be held on Tuesday, Jan 10 from 9 -11 a.m. in the Laguna Beach City Council Chambers.

Tickets are only $20 and can be reserved online at www.LBClinic.org or call Monica Prado directly for more information at 949.494.0761 x 134.