Family Art Studio at LAM on Jan 15 is a great way to introduce kids to the fun – and rewards – of art

Laguna Art Museum’s Family Art Studio, a hands-on art-making program, is offered free of charge on a drop-in basis on the third Sunday of every month, which this month falls on Jan 15, from 2 to 4 p.m.

This fun event invites children and their families to create a piece of art from start to finish, inspired by one of the exhibitions that are on view in the Museum.

Click on photo for a larger image

The Family Art Studio is a fun way to introduce kids to the importance of art

This month’s project will be inspired by two works by LG Williams that are currently on exhibition at the museum. Kids in the workshop will create multi-media artworks using some of the same unconventional materials that LG uses, including layers of tape, printed images, and so on.

Art projects are designed for all ages and are supervised by members of the Laguna Art Museum Arts Council. Not only is the event free for children and accompanying adults, in addition, all materials are provided.

Laguna Art Museum, which is approaching its centennial year in 2018, is the museum of California art. It collects, cares for, and exhibits works of art that were created by California artists or represent the life and history of the state. Unlike any other museum in the state, it collects California art and only California art, and ranges across all periods and styles, nineteenth-century to present-day.

The Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive. Admission is $7 general, $5 for students and seniors. Admission is free for children under 12 and museum members and on the first Thursday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m.

For more information about membership and hours, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.