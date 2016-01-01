Print | Email

Judith Phillips will speak on Garden Adaptation: The Beauty of Change at LB Garden Club on Fri Jan 13

On Friday, Jan 13, at the monthly Laguna Beach Garden Club meeting, horticulturalist Judith Phillips will speak on Garden Adaptation: The Beauty of Change.  

Phillips has worked in ornamental horticulture since 1970 as a professional plant grower and landscape designer. She is the author of several books, including Southwest Landscaping with Native Plants and Natural by Design: Beauty and Balance in Southwest Gardens.

The Laguna Beach Garden Club meets on the second Friday of every month, Sept through May at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. with a social gathering, followed at 10 a.m. by the general meeting.

The public is welcome. There is no charge for guests on their first visit.  

Before or after the meeting, attendees may wish to browse the outdoor Garden Boutique where donated garden-related items and plants can be purchased at “dirt-cheap” prices. Fantastic garden gloves are only $7/pair. 

Parking is free in the Laguna Canyon Rd lot (spaces 300-422) or $3 for all day in spaces 185-228. 

The Laguna Beach Garden Club was founded in 1928 and is celebrating its 88th anniversary. Its members support a wide variety of projects related to education in gardening, horticulture, landscape and floral design, conservation, ecology and bird life.

For more information on the Garden Club visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org

 

