Laguna Canyon Conservancy to host mayor’s presentation

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Laguna Canyon Conservancy traditionally hosts the newly elected Laguna Beach mayor at the first dinner meeting of the new year. The dinner will be held Monday at Tivoli Too, not Tivoli Terrace, as was incorrectly printed on the announcement.

Mayor Toni Iseman

This year the group welcomes Mayor Toni Iseman as a special friend. It is no longer a secret that Iseman was the Phantom, who posted Burma Shave-type signs along Laguna Canyon Road, sympathetic to the conservancy goal of preserving the canyon from development.

One of the phantom’s signs reportedly read “There’s a deer/so strong/she protects the canyon/ from wrong/ Bambo/Lead our fight on.”

One might ask Iseman if the sign was a homage to the late Lida Lenney during the question and answer period, which will follow her presentation. Lenney is credited with founding the conservancy in 1986, while battling the Irvine Co. owner Donald Bren over the future of the canyon.

All conservancy dinners are open to the public. They just cost a little more if you are not a member, $15 for non-members, $10 for members. The annual membership fee is $10, which will put attendees ahead if they go to three or more meetings.

It is suggested that making out checks to LCC before arriving Monday will decrease the time spent standing in line.

A no-host bar opens at 6 p.m. Dinner service begins at 6:30 p.m., immediately followed by the program.

Reservations are required. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (949) 306-0122 or (949) 235-8277.