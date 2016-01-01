Laura’s House will kick off National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month with candlelight vigil

On Friday Jan 27 from 6 – 7 p.m., Laura’s House plans to hold its annual candlelight vigil during which hundreds of teens, survivors, and community leaders unite to shed light on the tragic toll that domestic violence takes.

The vigil, which is scheduled to take place at the OC Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy at 15991 Armstrong Ave, Tustin, will focus in particular on teen dating violence, believed to affect one in three OC high school students.

According to Laura’s House, one in five teens experience bullying on their school property and more than half of high school students who report experiencing sexual or physical abuse by a dating partner, have also been bullied electronically.

The mission of Laura’s House is to change the social beliefs, attitudes and the behaviors that perpetuate domestic violence while creating a safe space to empower individuals and families affected by abuse.

The vigil is intended to educate teens about the dangers of dating violence as well the importance of healthy relationships. The event will also honor El Toro High School’s Jacque Villagomez, who lost her life in 2008, and is the inspiration behind the annual Candlelight Vigil, now in its seventh year.

The event will feature emotional survivor testimonials and the H.E.A.R.T. (Healthy Emotions and Attitudes in Relationships Today) program, which is aimed at reducing teen dating violence.

Attendees will be asked to sign pledge cards to end relationship violence.

Also present will be Anika Ortiz, 13-year-old entrepreneur and vocal advocate, whose sister was murdered by her ex-husband; Margaret Bayston, Laura’s House executive director, available to discuss teen-focused programming and resources and the importance of educating teens on ways to end the cycle of domestic violence; and Laura’s House Prevention and Education specialists, who can discuss healthy relationships for teens and safety planning.

For more information, visit https://www.laurashouse.org/lhteen/

Over the past two decades, Laura’s House has provided shelter and support services to more than 4,000 battered women and children and counseling, life skills education and legal assistance to nearly 50,000 people. Connect with Laura’s House on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.