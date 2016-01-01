Suzie’s ARTiculation

Ready to take center stage?

Don’t miss Pageant of the Masters casting call Jan 7-9

By SUZIE HARRISON

Calling all men, women, and children, it’s time to strike a pose at the Pageant of the Masters annual casting call this weekend for the 2017 summer show “The Grand Tour.” Casting will be held Friday and Saturday, Jan 6 and 7, 7-9 p.m., and Sunday, Jan 8, 2-5 p.m., at the Pageant/Festival grounds, 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

Now is your chance to take center stage and actually be in a world famous piece of art. It’s as rare as the art itself, what I’d call, an only in Laguna Beach opportunity. What I find to be really special about the Pageant is that every volunteer I have talked to, over my 10 plus years of covering the local arts, has absolutely loved the experience, bar none. Many volunteers include families and generations of families, as well as people who have volunteered for over 30 years and counting.

“Families, generation after generation, participate and around 50 percent of our cast are returnees,” said Pageant Director Dee Challis Davy.

Each year volunteers of all sizes and ages, well, 4 and older, are needed as cast members in the live art or tableaux vivants, as well as behind the scenes and in the live performances.

Not only is it fun, it’s easy.

“They don’t need to prepare anything special or bring any special information. We have a form to fill out. We will take a picture of the volunteer and take some essential measurements,” said Challis Davy. “We invite everybody to come.”

More men in particular are needed for this summer’s show. So gentleman, if you’re feeling a special calling, the Pageant is even looking to fill the role of Jesus for their signature-closing piece, Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.”

Now those are some big sandals to fill.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Festival of Arts

Frank Daniels, who played Jesus for 30 years in the Pageant’s closing piece, waves goodbye after his final performance in “The Last Supper”

“All in all with people on stage and backstage we need about 450 people. We hope to sign up about 1,300 people this weekend,” Challis Davy said.

Edward Silhacek, a decades-long volunteer, described the Pageant as being like summer camp, seeing old friends and meeting new ones.

“It’s something I really look forward to every summer and have for the past 31 years,” said Silhacek. “Just going through the process of the casting call is a wonderful experience.”

“The first time in the Pageant is always exciting, it’s the best, the highlight. Now finally you’ve quote, unquote made it. You’re in the Pageant of the Masters,” said Edward Silhacek.

He vividly described each step backstage going from costume to headpiece to make up.

“Then you’re escorted to the stage and put into the set. Then they roll you out to the middle of the stage. And the curtain opens, the lights come up, and 2,600 people in the audience view your piece, the piece that you’re in,” said Silhacek. “It’s a real highlight. You feel like you’ve made it. To be part of the team, the family of the Pageant is just a wonderful, exciting, exhilarating experience.”

The 2017 Pageant of the Masters, “The Grand Tour,” will be staged nightly, 8:30 p.m., July 7 through Aug 31. People who can’t make it to casting this weekend are urged to set up an appointment to be cast by calling 494-3663.

Until next time…so much renowned fine art, so little time!