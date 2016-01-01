Cheyne Walls Fine Art Photography will be featured at Lincoln Experience Center Fashion Island from 1/12

Local fine art photographer Cheyne Walls has announced his newest exhibit at the Lincoln Experience Center at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. His iconic landscape photographs will be displayed on Center Stage now through Jan 20.

The public is invited to meet the artist and see new works at a special reception on Thurs, Jan 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Kicking off the 2017 Lincoln Experience Center’s Second Thursday Showcase series, the event will also feature soulful music by local singer and guitarist Mike Myrdal.

Guests are asked to RSVP at https://www.lincolnexperiencecenter.com/Events.aspx

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Photographer Cheyne Walls in front of the Lincoln Experience Center

Cheyne Walls is widely recognized for his panoramic images of the Western American landscape. Prior to dedicating himself to capturing and printing his fine art photographs, Cheyne worked as an advertising and editorial photographer in the automotive industry.

Traveling across the United States and throughout the globe on these photo shoots, he fell in love with the diverse landscapes of the world.

“I’m very excited to start 2017 with this exhibit at the Lincoln Experience Center,” said Walls. “To have my art showcased at Fashion Island, the premier luxury shopping destination in Orange County is a great honor.”

Center Stage events are one of the many signature offerings at the Lincoln Experience Center. Infused with local flavor and carefully curated, these events showcase innovative artisans, lively entertainment, extraordinary experiences and more.

The Lincoln Experience Center is located at 139 Newport Center Drive. More information is available at www.lincoln.com/experience.

Visit www.cheynewallis.com for more about the artist.