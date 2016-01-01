Enterprising Erik Hallowell spearheads a donation drive for PMMC and presents a $1,000 check

Sea lions and seals are different because sea lions have external ear flaps and seals don’t.

This is just one of the differences between these two similar creatures – yet quite a few people confuse the two. But not ten-year-old Erik Hallowell. He knows exactly how they differ, and a lot more besides, because he attended summer camp at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center on Laguna Cyn Rd. There he also learned about the vital importance of keeping the ocean healthy, as well as facts about many sea creatures.

Erik’s time at PMMC, interacting with the seals and their rescuers, had quite an impact on the young man.

And now Erik, in turn, is having an impact on the nonprofit after taking the initiative to spearhead a donation drive that raised $1,000 and will enable PMMC to rescue and rehabilitate even more marine mammals.

“My favorite camp activity [was watching] the seal release,” Erik said as he presented the check to Stephanie Polito, volunteer and membership coordinator. (Erik’s passion was obvious: he took the time during his visit to explain to a curious passerby how critical it is that the community become involved in these efforts.)

In the beautifully written essay that Erik wrote following his summer camp experience, the young man captures in one observation the kindness and conscientiousness of PMMC’s leaders and staff in caring for the animals, and how each mammal is regarded as an individual from the moment he or she arrives at the center until they leave.

“They rehabilitate the mammals at the Center and they release at them at the same beach where they were found so they see familiar surroundings when they are released,” Erik wrote. “They try to release the animals in pairs so they have a friend when they go back to the ocean.”

Erik’s initiative, excellent communication skills and compassionate heart are much to be admired.

The ten-year-old gave the check on behalf of Carrington Charitable Foundation, a non-profit organization of The Carrington Companies which donates to causes dear to the hearts of their associates (executives and staff). Erik’s mother, Kari Hallowell, is Carrington Mortgage Holdings CAO. Erik took the initiative on his own to ask the Foundation to allocate funds to PMMC.

Erik hopes that other kids enjoy a similar experience at PMMC. “I recommend that every kid attend this summer program and be educated on what we can do to keep our marine animals safe in the ocean so they don’t need to be rescued,” his essay concludes.

And that should seal the deal for many a parent wondering how to entertain and educate their kids this coming summer.