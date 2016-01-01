Print | Email

Kontrapunktus makes its concert debut on Saturday Jan 28 at 7:30 p.m. in Newport Beach, free for guests

Neo-Baroque orchestra, Kontrapunktus, led by concertmaster and acclaimed French violinist, Etienne Gara, will make its long-awaited concert debut at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2046 Mar Vista, Newport Beach on Sat, Jan 28. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is complimentary for all guests.

The ambitious concert program will feature classic, familiar Baroque music as well as pieces of new, Baroque music from the first studio album from “Kontrapunktus, a Neo-Baroque Introduction.” The music from the album has never been performed live in front of an audience. 

Lovers of Baroque music will thrill to the sounds of this multinational orchestra

Kontrapunktus is a classical Baroque orchestra led by concertmaster Gara. Joining him will be violinists Mishkar Nunez-Mejia, YuEun Gemma Kim, Myroslava Khomik, Alexander Granger, Leila Nassar-Fredell, violist Tanner Menees, cellist Joo Lee, bassist Ryan Baird, and Arthur Omuraon harpsichord and organ.

Together they represent a remarkable array of young, diverse and extraordinary talent from five different countries.

This concert is produced with the assistance of Dr. Patricia Lamb, music director for Our Lady Queen of Angels, and is made possible by the generous donation of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Tomkinson. 

An intimate reception with the Kontrapunkusmusicians will be held after the concert for VIP guests and members of the media.

To learn more, visit www.kontrapunktus.com.

 

