LOCA’s Art Club Ellen Rose exhibit will exhibit exhibitionists and more on Jan 19 from 5 – 7 p.m. 

Circus performers, nuns, tattooed exhibitionists – nothing is off limits for portrait painter Ellen Rose. She will share stories of finding and photographing her models from “other parts of the world” – and transforming them into amazing fine art. 

Ellen Rose’s portraits invite viewers into fascinating new worlds

Rose’s presentation will take place on Thurs Jan 19 at the LCAD Gallery downtown from 5 – 7 p.m., free for LOCA members and $20 for visitors (via PayPal). Registration is required.

LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave. Call 949 363-4700 or visit www.locaarts.org for more information.

 

