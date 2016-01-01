Regular School Board meeting tonight at six o’clock

The agenda for tonight’s 6 p.m. regular board meeting at the district office is posted at: http://www.lbusd.org/uploaded/1-District/Board/Documents/2016-2017/Agendas/January_10,_2017_Board_Meeting_Agenda.pdf

In closed session, the Board will consider the appointment of an Interim Assistant Superintendent to replace Dean West, who has taken a position at the Orange County Department of Education.

In open session, the Board will receive information reports on College and Career Advantage (formerly known as South Coast ROP) and an overview of the social-emotional supports provided for LBUSD students.

Action items for Board consideration include routine contracts and financial transfers.