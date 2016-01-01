The Women’s March in Laguna Beach will convene on Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon on Jan 21 at Main Beach

National sister march spokesperson Yordanos Eyeol says in a press release that, “While each person may have their own reasons for marching, the mission is to bring people together to take a stand on issues that deeply impact all of us.

“The marches will seek to reaffirm the core American values of freedom and democracy for all at a time when many fear that their voices will be lost, specifically related to women’s rights, immigrant rights, worker rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, environmental rights, rights for all races, and religious freedom.”

The Main Beach gathering will not be a march, but women standing in solidarity as sisters with the Women’s March in Washington. Participants are urged to bring signs expressing their views on issues dear to their hearts.

“This is an unprecedented, organic and viral grassroots global movement that is growing every day. More than 500,000 people have already committed to march all over the country and the world in just a matter of weeks,” Boston-based spokeswoman Yordanos Eyoel, who became a US citizen last fall, said. “The aggregate turnout has the potential to exceed a million marchers. What makes this movement even more special is that people who have never been politically active before are now mobilizing.”