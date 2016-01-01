Print | Email

Laguna Beach Business Club meets Jan 19 at Hotel Laguna

The Laguna Beach Business meeting topic on Jan 19 is “Enhancing Awareness in 2017.” Kicking off the first meeting of the year, a discussion around “endings and beginnings” will provide members and guests an opportunity to align personal and business visions at a time of approaching change.

The club holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday each month at 7:30 a.m. and hosts speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. 

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at the Hotel Laguna (425 S. Coast Hwy.). Non-members are welcome. For more information about the club or to register to attend a meeting, please contact a club member or Bart Zandbergen at 949-455-0300 x218, or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.  

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. We meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of our community and our lives. Our goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that we are proud to recommend to our clients and friends. 

To attend a meeting or for more information, visit www.LagunaBeachBusinessClub.com 

 

