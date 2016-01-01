Laguna Beach – Looking Back
Photo series courtesy The Laguna Beach Historical Society
Click on photo for a larger image
Pomona College Marine Laboratory – C1920
The facility was built in 1913 as a summer school location to study marine biology. The tents provided student housing. The facility remained until 1943.
