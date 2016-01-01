Print | Email

“Meet Anna Hills” on Jan 20 at Laguna Presbyterian

Begin LPC’s Centennial year by “meeting” Anna Hills, renowned plein air artist, community activist, and key founder of both our church and the Laguna Art Museum. Keith Colestock and Janet Blake from LAM will tell stories of this amazing woman and her work.

This event is part of 3rd Friday Fellowship at Laguna Presbyterian Church.

Meet Anna Hills at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan 20, Tankersley Hall, Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. 

Deadline to register is Tuesday, Jan 17. Cost is $15 for an authentic 1920’s dinner.

Sign-up online at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=2ffd15.

 

