Orange County Fine Arts organization awards artist Carole Zavala an honorable mention for The Party Hat

The Orange County Fine Arts organization recently awarded local artist, Carole Zavala, an Honorable Mention award for her watercolor rendering of “The Party Hat,” exhibited in their recent juried membership show. OCFA is a nonprofit member organization representing more than 250 artists in the area.

The work is being shown at the Showcase Gallery in South Coast Village in Costa Mesa through Jan 22 along with works by 50 other artists. The show was juried by Chris Sullivan, a professor of art at Coastline Community College and a signature member of Watercolor West.

The Showcase Gallery is one of several galleries run by the OCFA throughout Orange County, including the local Artists’ Eye Gallery here in Laguna Beach and Avant Garden in Santa Ana. Carole has also been represented by Avant Garden gallery.

Submitted photo

Carole Zavala’s watercolor, The Party Hat, received an OCFA honorable mention

Carole is an art instructor with the City of Laguna Beach and was instrumental, along with Ann Quilter, in establishing the Gallery Q shows and exhibitions at the Susi Q Senior and Community Center. She is taking a sabbatical from Gallery Q this year, and is pleased to turn those responsibilities over to Laurie Smith and Maureen MacDonald who will serve as co-art directors for 2017. Maureen also serves as interim gallery director of Showcase Gallery.

The Friday Art Salons were started by Carole, through the City, almost 10 years ago and provide a modestly priced studio environment for artists who enjoy working on their own projects in the company of other artists.

Carole teaches a “Painting with Passion” class, beginning in February for six weeks that welcomes “artists who love the challenge of a blank canvas.” The course integrates art history along with painting techniques and museum visits.

For more information on the Art Salon, Painting with Passion or Gallery Q opportunities, Carole Zavala can be reached at (949) 683-0433 or through the City’s Recreation brochure.

For additional information, visit www.czartsandfilm.com.