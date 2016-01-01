Laguna Art Museum’s highly anticipated Art Auction takes place on Feb 4, featuring California Cool artwork

On Feb 4, Laguna Art Museum will present Art Auction 2017: California Cool. With works by more than 100 California artists, the museum-curated Art Auction will feature original art at great prices, delicious cuisine, and creative cocktails.

Among the many wonderful works available in the live auction, Lita Albuquerque’s Emanation is one of communications director Cody Lee’s several personal favorites. Lita had an exhibition at LAM in 2014. She is also this year’s Artist of the Year for Art Palm Springs.

“We expect a lot of excitement among bidders,” Lee says, given the superb quality of the works available.

The evening will include a silent auction as well as a live auction led by Aaron Bastian, senior specialist in California and American paintings at Bonhams in San Francisco and featured appraiser on PBS’s Antiques Roadshow.

As the museum concludes simultaneous exhibitions of works by Phillip K. Smith III and Kristin Leachman, the Museum is delighted to announce that Art Auction 2017 will feature works by both artists. Phillip K. Smith III and Royale Projects have donated an archival digital print from an edition of ten, and Kristin Leachman has donated an untitled gouache on paper ($5,500 value) from her Xylem Rays series.

Submitted photos

Lita Albuquerque, Emanation (from the Auric Field Series), pigment on panel and gold leaf on resin, 2017, 18 x 18 inches, courtesy of Peter Blake Gallery

Other notable works include a resin work by Peter Alexander ($35,000 value) donated by the artist and Peter Blake Gallery; a painting by Billy Al Bengston ($25,000 value) donated by the artist; a Light Sentence sculpture by Laddie John Dill ($40,000 value) donated by the artist; a lithograph by Sam Francis ($5,000 value) donated by the Sam Francis Foundation; as well as works by Lita Albuquerque, Helen Lundeberg, and Ed Ruscha.

With something for every taste and pocketbook, there are many opportunities for attendees to add top-quality art to their collections. The works range in price from $250 to $50,000, and bidding starts at 50 percent of the stated value. Proceeds from the event will support Laguna Art Museum’s dedication to collecting and preserving California art, presenting critically acclaimed exhibitions, and enhancing art education programs for all.

Laguna Art Museum’s Art Auction, in its 35th year, is the longest running art auction in California and one of Orange County’s most exciting art and social experiences.

Tickets to attend the event are $125 for museum members at the Friend level and higher, and $150 for all others. Tickets include auction admission, complimentary parking, food, and drinks.

Click on photo for a larger image

Bradley Hankey, The Beginning, oil on wood panel, 2016, 36 x 36 inches, courtesy of the artist and Skidmore Contemporary Art

The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Laguna Art Museum, with a silent auction from 6 to 8 p.m. and a live auction of twenty works at 8 p.m.

The live auction, in partnership with Paddle8, will add a further element of excitement to the competitive bidding with absentee bids placed from around the world.

In addition to art, guests will enjoy the culinary talents of West Coast Event Productions, wine by Wine Gallery, and desserts by Simply Sweet Cakery served alongside specialty coffee and teas provided by Urth Caffé.

The evening’s cool ambience will feature floral design by Laguna Nursery; event lighting and production by The Showpros Group; and upbeat music through the night.

Attendees will have the chance to mingle with featured artists, fellow collectors, and the museum’s curators and executive director.

The Art Auction 2017 team is led by co-chairs Sara Heeschen and Deborah Lake; committee members Tina Cook, Jeannie Denholm, Ruben Flores, Vanessa Helin, Lauren MacLaughlin-Brinker, and Karen Morally; and Laguna Art Museum’s director of special events, Sarah Strozza.

From Sat Jan 28 to Fri Feb 3, Laguna Art Museum will be open with free admission for patrons to preview the works featured in Art Auction 2017: California Cool.

On Sunday, Feb 5, the museum will host a public sale during which any unsold works will be available for purchase at 50 percent of the stated value. Unsold works will also be for sale online from Feb 6 to 13.